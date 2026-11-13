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I-95 Northbound On-Ramps from Route 141 Closing Overnight in New Castle County
By Admin,7 days ago
Drivers heading northbound on Interstate 95 in New Castle County will need to find an alternate route during an overnight closure this week. The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced it will be shutting down the northbound I-95 on-ramps from both the northbound and southbound directions of Route 141, beginning at 8:00 PM on November 20 and lasting until 6:00 AM on November 21.