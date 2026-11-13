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Salisbury University Celebrates 25 Years With ‘Gulls Greatest Hits’ Sports Series
By Admin,7 days ago
Salisbury University is celebrating a milestone anniversary by taking a trip down memory lane, spotlighting the most memorable moments in Gull athletics since the school took on its current identity. The university officially became Salisbury University on July 1, 2001. Before that, the institution went through several name changes over...