undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Your Delmarva Forecast: Friday, November 13, 2026
By Admin,3 days ago
Happy Friday, Delmarva! Unfortunately, the weekend isn’t kicking off on the sunniest note. Today brings cloudy skies and a likely chance of light rain, with temperatures topping out near 44°F. It’s going to feel raw out there, so bundle up — northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts reaching up to 35 mph will make it feel even chillier than the thermometer suggests. Rainfall totals should stay light, generally less than a tenth of an inch. Heading into tonight, we’ll see that light rain linger before clouds gradually thin out, with temperatures dropping down to around 34°F. Keep an eye on any slick spots as we approach freezing overnight. Looking ahead to Saturday, things are improving! Partly sunny skies return with a more comfortable high near 50°F — a nice upgrade from today. Saturday night stays partly cloudy and cool, dipping back down to around 33°F. Stay warm and dry out there, Delmarva. Have a great Friday, and we’ll see you on the other side of this rain!