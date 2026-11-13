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RJ Brunelli brokers sale of The Gardens Shopping Center in Flanders
By ROI-NJ Staff(Flanders),7 days ago
RJ Brunelli & Co. announced Nov. 12 that it has brokered the sale of the 100% fee simple interest in The Gardens. - RJ Brunelli & Co. RJ Brunelli & Co. announced Nov. 12 that it has brokered the sale of the 100% fee simple interest in The Gardens, a 210,845-square-foot shopping center in the Flanders section of Mount Olive Township.
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