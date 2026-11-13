undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Community Church Collecting Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes All Next Week
By Jeremy Couso,7 days ago
Lassen County residents, families and local congregations are invited to share joy and hope with children worldwide during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, running November 16th through November 23rd at Community Church of Susanville. Located at 1400 Numa Road, the church will serve as the local drop-off center...