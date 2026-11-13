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Trinny Woodall says she’s had a call about a What Not To Wear reboot – and she has some candid thoughts
By Lynne Hyland,4 days ago
What Not To Wear was the most talked-about fashion show of its era, equally loved and lampooned for dispensing brutally honest style advice to real women. Now, its co-host Trinny Woodall reveals she’s had a conversation about a possible reboot – and explains why there’s ‘no way’ it could be an exact replica.