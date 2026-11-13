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Rumor: David Corenswet WILL Stay On As Superman After Man Of Tomorrow - But Others May Not Be So Lucky
4 days ago
UPDATE: NPN's report has since been amended to say that Milly Alcock's Supergirl will still appear in Man of Tomorrow. As DC fans anxiously await some clarification on what Skydance's (or should that be Slydance?) David Ellison and his new DC Studios chief, Jeremy Latcham, have in store for the DCU in the wake of James Gunn and Peter Safran's firing, Nexus Point News has shared some very interesting updates.