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Columbia student Beau Jessup, daughter of actress Lisa Maxwell, dies at 27
By Taijuan Moorman, USA TODAY,5 days ago
Beau Jessup, the 27-year-old daughter of British actress and TV host Lisa Maxwell, has died. Jessup's death was announced by her university department, Columbia School of Journalism, where Jessup was pursuing a postgraduate degree and would have graduated in May with a master of science in journalism. The university did not share a cause of death.