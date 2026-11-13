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Commanders News: In 49-second drive, Daniels & Diggs rescue the season
By Bill Horgan,7 days ago
The defense made it possible with multiple 4th quarter stops after Jayden threw his first two interceptions of the season late in the game. Editor’s note: Each day, Hogs Haven compiles a collection of articles, podcasts & tweets from around the web to keep you in touch with the Commanders, the NFC East, the NFL and sports in general, with a sprinkling of other stuff. Enjoy!