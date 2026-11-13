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Beyond the jukebox: Teton County’s songwriter scene
By Aaron Davis,7 days ago
JACKSON, Wyo. — There’s a specific kind of magic in stumbling upon an original act in a city that isn’t yours. It’s a window into the local culture, a connection to the soul of a locality. Though it’s a cover band-oriented music scene, the Teton County (and the greater Wyoming) songwriter community is as wide and varied as the landscape, with a deep discography of releases for consumption.