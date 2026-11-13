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How Kirk Cousins' return to Vikings is a massive opportunity for Kevin O'Connell
3 days ago
EAGAN, Minn. -- Kevin O'Connell stepped into the media center in the basement of the Minnesota Vikings' practice facility and smirked. The coach couldn't help himself. It was Wednesday, and reporters had filled most of the seats in the room. It was as packed as it had been in a long time, a window into what it meant for quarterback Kirk Cousins to return.