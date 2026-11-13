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Maurice Steijn returns to save ADO Den Haag
By Rian Rosendaal,7 days ago
Maurice Steijn is the new head coach of ADO Den Haag. The 52-year-old signed a contract on Friday until mid-2028 with the club he previously served as a player and coach. After playing in ADO's youth ranks and first team, Steijn worked as a youth coach and head coach. He took charge of exactly 100 ADO matches. The Hague native went on to coach VVV-Venlo, Ajax and Sparta Rotterdam, among others.