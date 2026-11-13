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Roma receive good news for Gasperini: three key players return to training with the squad After Dybala and Mancini returned to training with the squad in recent days, Mile Svilar has finally joined the rest of his team-mates too
By Emanuele Tramacere,7 days ago
The international break has brought good news for Gian Piero Gasperini at Trigoria, with Roma welcoming back several key players from the injury list. After Paulo Dybala and Gianluca Mancini made progress in recent days, Mile Svilar provided another positive sign today. Dybala and Mancini: The Italian defender and the...