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What Does It Take To Be An Arena Level Artist In 2026?
By Chartmetric,5 days ago
If you had asked a Slayyyter fan in 2025 whether the Missouri pop star would be able to sell out Madison Square Garden, they probably would’ve laughed in your face. That’s no disrespect at all to the artist. At the end of 2025, the pop star played to Webster Hall’s respectable 2,500 capacity. And before that, on her tour in support of 2023’s Starfucker, Slayyyter sold out Brooklyn Steel’s 1,800 cap. But her most recent record, this year’s WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA, launched her into an entirely new tier of fame. With a companion project along the way, Slayyyter’s ascent does not seem to be slowing down any time soon. In 2027, she will have achieved, perhaps, the single greatest proof of her breakout success: a tour date at the self-described World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden. After announcing the tour date, Slayyyter sold out all 20,000 seats in the arena, though she has yet to land a top 20 single or album on the Billboard charts.