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'The Business Model Isn't Broken — the Economics Surrounding It Are.'
By Jeremy Young,7 days ago
Music Venue Trust is a UK registered charity which acts to protect, secure, and improve the UK's Grassroots Music Venues. Created in January 2014, Music Venue Trust aims to secure the long-term future of GMVs in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. These venues play a crucial role in the development of British music, nurturing local talent, providing a platform for artists to build their careers and develop their music and their performance skills.