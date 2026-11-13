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OHRC to host “The Mills and Springs of the Ozarks” by Richard McGee on Dec. 1 at the Garnett Library
By AC Adams,7 days ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Officials with the Ozarks Heritage Research Center(OHRC) at Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) will host a presentation titled, “The Mills and Springs of the Ozarks” at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the OHRC, located inside MSU-WP’s Garnett Library, 304 W. Trish Knight St., in West Plains. The presentation will be given by Richard McGee.