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Jefferson Health Expands Breast Screening With Two New Centers
By Timothy Alexander,7 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Jefferson Health has expanded its breast cancer screening network across southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey through two new mammography centers in Ardmore and Cinnaminson, New Jersey, extending access to advanced imaging and diagnostic services through its partnership with Solis Mammography. The Jefferson-Solis Mammography centers opened Nov....