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Fountain Inn approves $1.1M for improvements to PD Terry Park
By BREANNA LAWS,7 days ago
The Fountain Inn City Council met for a regular meeting on Thursday evening, voting on a major change to a local development and an award recommendation for PD Terry Park. In old business, Council heard the first and final reading of SP-2026-02, a major change to the statement of intent for the Barton Hollow development at 117 Highway 651. The revised statement of intent would allow developers to add single-family detached dwellings as a possible option for construction in an area originally intended for commercial use.