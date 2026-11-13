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Microsoft 365 Outage Enters Second Day as Microsoft Rolls Back a Change
By Editorials,5 days ago
The Microsoft 365 outage continued into Friday with recovery underway in phases. Microsoft is now rolling back a network change it earlier said did not exist. The Microsoft 365 outage that began at midday Thursday continued into Friday morning, with Microsoft reporting incremental improvement and no confirmed root cause. The company has begun rolling back a recent network configuration change that coincided with the start of the disruption, a reversal of its statement Thursday afternoon that it had “not identified any recent change correlated with the start of impact.”