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3 Beautiful Birds You Can Attract To Your Yard With Suet In November
7 days ago
If you want to attract and bring more birds into your yard this November - one of the easiest ways to get some beautiful visitors is to hang a suet feeder!. Although sunflower seeds and other birdseed mixes attract plenty of attention, suet can bring a different kind of activity to your backyard. Instead of simply landing on a perch to grab a seed, birds will cling, climb and even hang upside down to get a bite.