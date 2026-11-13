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Texas Democrats demand immediate immigration reform deal following midterm election victories
By David Martin Davies, Texas Public Radio,7 days ago
Just days after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the November midterm elections, Texas lawmakers representing heavily Latino districts are calling on President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to negotiate a bipartisan immigration reform agreement before the new Congress takes office in January. Sign up for TPR...
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