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Woman pleads guilty after $188,000 shoplifting spree that included Missouri, Illinois stores
By First Alert 4 Staff,7 days ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A 19-year-old woman has pleaded guilty in court after stealing from stores around several states, including Missouri, Illinois and Kansas. The U.S. District Court in St. Louis said Ionela Chiciu pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transportation of stolen property. The court says her shoplifting has cost retailers in various states $188,000.
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