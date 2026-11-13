undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Usman Nurmagomedov Among 8 Sentenced to 6 Months in Prison
By Adam Martin,7 days ago
Former PFL champion Usman Nurmagomedov was among eight men sentenced to six months in prison for attacking Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi. Nurmagomedov and a group of his team attacked Dvalishvili and a friend at an Abu Dhabi hotel ahead of this weekend’s RFA card. Video of the incident went viral, and now the men involved have been punished for their actions.