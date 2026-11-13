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SM.a.r.t Column: The 2026 Santa Monica Election
By SM.a.r.t,7 days ago
S.M.a.r.t. (Santa Monica Architect for a Responsible Tomorrow) would like to congratulate the victors of last Tuesday’s municipal election. We wish them all a successful 4-year term where they will confront, in their new positions, both new opportunities (eg the Olympics, airport closure, etc.) and old problems such as homelessness, overdevelopment, and financial challenges: