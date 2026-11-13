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Alton man jailed for assaulting his wife
By Jeff Grant,7 days ago
ALTON—A 35-year-old Alton man was arrested Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 10, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Brett Stephen Snodgrass stemmed from an argument with his wife, during which he struck the right side of her head with his hand, causing her to get a black eye, about 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at their residence at 706 Fifth Ave. in Alton, according to the Orange City Police Department.
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