undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Arts Playlist: Chital Mehta's 'Have You Seen Romit?'
By Martin Matheny,7 days ago
Chital Mehta is a Delaware-based author, and, as of last year, an award-winning novelist. Her new book, "Have You Seen Romit?" won the 2025 James Alan McPherson Prize for the Novel, and hit bookstores on October 1. It tells the story of Usha, a wife and mother of adult children, who leaves her predictable and routine life behind to search the woods of Southern India when her son goes missing.