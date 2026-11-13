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Lions Urged to Target $104 Million CB as Last-Minute Move
By Dave Holcomb,7 days ago
The cornerback market appeared to be pretty dry for the Detroit Lions at the NFL trade deadline. But that’s not necessarily the case on the veteran free agent market. On Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Moe Morton ranked the top 10 veteran free agents still available for a contender aiming to make a Super Bowl run. Morton named the Lions one of the two best fits for 30-year-old cornerback Marshon Lattimore.