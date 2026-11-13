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With jaw-dropping medieval lanes and olde-worlde pubs, this city centre district is one of the most beautiful places in the UK
By Amy Houghton,7 days ago
Folk travel from far and wide to lay their eyes on Oxford’s beauty. It’s a city like no other, densely packed with gorgeous spires, elegant domes and cobbled squares that have inspired countless works of art and literature. So, including Oxford city centre on Time Out’s list of the most beautiful places in the UK was really a no-brainer.