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Living Rights Festival spotlights human dignity and social justice
By Marchelle Abrahams,5 days ago
We are not okay. Conflict, inequality, and violence have fractured the world. The fight for human rights cannot afford to become background noise. Starting this Sunday (15 November), the Living Rights Festival brings those conversations into public spaces across Cape Town, using art, music, film and dialogue to challenge injustice and inspire change.