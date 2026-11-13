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Porto Santa Maria: the restaurant that chose its regulars over a Michelin star
By Hugo Geada,7 days ago
Some walls tell stories. Plenty of them. And in a dining room approaching its 80th anniversary, there is a great deal to look back on. No matter how many walls have been knocked down, added, or remodelled over the decades: for as long as Porto Santa Maria on the Estrada do Guincho continues serving fresh seafood and fish, it will keep adding new chapters to its story.