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Trec Nutrition marks 25 years with five limited, reskinned and tweaked products
7 days ago
Five of Trec Nutrition’s familiar supplements are getting a limited-edition run for the longtime Polish brand’s massive 25th anniversary. The Legend Collection puts temporary anniversary labels across five products with a few tweaks as well as some intriguing new flavors. First up is the bulk and standalone Creatine Monohydrate in Orange Spritz and the protein powder Whey 100 in two Birthday Cake recipes; chocolate with blueberries and cream with strawberry.