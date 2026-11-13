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The Parking Patrol should be disbanded
By Letters to the Editor,7 days ago
Why is it necessary to publish information and photos of individuals’ parking errors? There is no official Parking Patrol within any department in The Villages. Apparently, the members of the Parking Patrol perceive that what they are doing benefits good order in The Villages. Actually, the members of the Parking Patrol are more than likely a group of individuals who choose to squander their time—and in some cases, the little time they have left in their lives—stirring up dissension among others.
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