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As tax bills go out, New Castle County seeks to build confidence in property assessment process
By Tom Byrne,7 days ago
Property taxes are on the minds of New Castle County residents as the county sends out its 2026 tax bills. Concerns about the property assessments done to determine what people and businesses pay linger after the county’s 2024 reassessment, its first in over 40 years. Many were left angry, feeling some were paying less than their fair share.
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