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Who is Lori Huang? Jensen Huang’s wife of 41 years was with him before Nvidia
By Shubhangi Chowdhury,7 days ago
As reports of multiple extramarital relationships involving former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang continue to emerge, attention has increasingly turned to his wife of 41 years, Lori Huang. Their relationship began long before Nvidia became one of the world’s most valuable technology companies. She was part of his life even before he co-founded the chipmaker in 1993.