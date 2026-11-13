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Black McDonald’s Operators Bring Thanksgiving Relief to 3,000 Chicago-Area Families
By Crusader Staff,7 days ago
As families across Chicago prepare for Thanksgiving amid rising household expenses, the Black McDonald’s Operators Association (BMOA) of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana is continuing its longstanding tradition of giving back to communities in need. Through its 26th annual Food for the Body & Spirit initiative, the organization plans to...
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