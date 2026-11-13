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"Dad Never Left " now a non-profit organization, still gathering petittion signatures
By JP Cola,4 days ago
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman who is fighting for equal child custody rights for men has established her effort into a non-profit organization. Dustie Black of Dad Never Left says she is still lobbying, getting petitions signed, raising awareness and trying to get the community behind them. Black says she has reached out to law firms and law makers as she moves toward getting some new legislation passed...
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