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House Passes Bill To Nearly Triple VA Streamline Refinance Fee
By Czarinna Andres,7 days ago
The veterans benefits package would raise the IRRRL funding fee to 1.42%, adding $3,220 to the cost of a $350,000 refinance for borrowers who aren't exempt. Legislation that would nearly triple the funding fee on VA streamline refinances cleared the House on Veterans Day, reviving a proposal that drew objections from the mortgage industry earlier this year.