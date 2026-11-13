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Horseshoe Indy’s Director of Racing Is Retiring
4 days ago
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (Thursday, November 12, 2026) – When the 24th season of Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse racing comes to a close Friday, November 13, it will also mark the end of a stellar career for Director of Racing Chris Polzin. The LaGrange Park, Ill. native is retiring after six years at the helm of the racing office at Horseshoe Indianapolis, marking a career that spans more than 45 years in the racing industry.