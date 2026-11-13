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Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/13/26: No Monks Were Consulted
By Barry McBride via TheOBR.com,7 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (TheOBR.com) - Good morning, Cleveland Browns fans! Happy Friday the 13th. I frequently mention my background before becoming a webdork in this Massive Morning Missive. Raised nearly from birth to achieve an engineering degree, pivoting to management consulting upon graduation, and then getting so ticked off at Art Modell in 1995 that I gave up my before-it’s-time focus on artificial intelligence to build a website.