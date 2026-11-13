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Count on him: Erik Sandvik finds his footing at Wyoming
By Emily Van Buskirk,7 days ago
With a familiar routine and a season of growth behind him, the Cowboys’ kicker is helping a once-stumbling Wyoming team find its way back to the postseason. Years ago, Utah kicker Andy Phillips put that reminder on my radar. It became a fun rallying cry for the guys whose work tends to get taken for granted right up until a football goes somewhere it shouldn’t. It even earned its own hashtag on Twitter.