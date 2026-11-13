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A Certain Magical Index Level 5 Chibi Merchandise Revealed, New “No buts!” Cover Released
By Orpheus Joshua,7 days ago
A new merchandise collection based on the A Certain Magical Index and A Certain Scientific Railgun series has been announced in Japan, featuring chibi-style character illustrations. Shipments are scheduled to begin in December. The new collection features miniature illustrations of the Level 5s: Accelerator, Teitoku Kakine, Mikoto Misaka, Shizuri Mugino,...