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Deer Management Recommendations Advancing to City Council
By Jay Sears, Publisher of MyRye.com,7 days ago
The City of Rye Deer Management Committee met on Thursday evening, November 13, 2026, and it appears the group will advance its recommendations to the Rye City Council as early as January. The group has done exhaustive work laying the foundation for its recommendations, including a forest ecology study by Dr. Danielle Begley-Miller, PhD, CSE. of Forest Management Solutions, LLC that shows Rye has an overabundance of deer and the overabundance is having wide-ranging negative effects.
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