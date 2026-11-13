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Film Review: Maika Monroe unleashes bloody class rage in darkly funny period horror film Victorian Psycho
By Dolores Quintana,7 days ago
Set in 1858 England, Zachary Wigon’s macabre comedy stars Monroe as a murderous governess with an ax to grind. In a strange twist of fate, among the films being released on November 13, there are actually two movies that are set in the Victorian era that hit theaters this weekend. Has there ever been a coincidence like that before? I doubt it, but I would like to direct your attention to the other film, Victorian Psycho.