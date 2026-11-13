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Venice bakery Ina Bakes opens online orders for Thanksgiving pies, cakes, and seasonal treats
By Sarah Lin,7 days ago
Holiday preorders run through Monday, Nov. 23, featuring classic apple pie, pecan bourbon pie, and vegan or gluten-free options. Holiday hosts looking to cross dessert off their Thanksgiving to-do list can now place online orders with Venice-based Ina Bakes, which has officially unveiled its seasonal menu ahead of a Monday, Nov. 23 ordering deadline.