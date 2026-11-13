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‘The Chosen’ Season 6 Puts Jesus on Trial in Prime Video’s Historical Epic | Review
By Michael John Petty,7 days ago
Since its first season dropped in 2019, The Chosen has become a global phenomenon. Before this, the story of Jesus Christ (played here by Jonathan Roumie) and his disciples had not been told in a long-form, multi-season television format. Sure, there were miniseries and theatrical renditions, but nothing aimed to go so in depth in exploring the life of those who followed Christ. For five seasons, the series — which began on VidAngel and has grown into a Prime Video hit — has gone beyond the biblical text, for better or worse, to bring first-century Judea to life for modern viewers. With Season 6, premiering on November 15, the entire narrative reaches its long-anticipated climax.
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