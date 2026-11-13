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Marvel’s 8-Part Sci-Fi Miniseries Officially Sets a New Record
By Erielle Sudario,7 days ago
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the finale of 'VisionQuest.'It's been a few days since Marvel's newest TV finale was released, and audiences have been impressed. As the final installment in the WandaVision trilogy, the series concludes the story by focusing on Paul Bettany's Vision as he tries to understand his identity after regaining his old memories following his resurrection, with help from former Stark AIs. Now that all eight episodes are available, the show's overall reception can finally be assessed.