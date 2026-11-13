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International Law Enforcement Operation Targeting Opioid and Fentanyl Traffickers on the Dark Web Results in over 350 Arrests Worldwide and the Seizure of Drugs, Weapons, and over $234 Million
7 days ago
(Washington, D.C.) The Department of Justice, through the Joint Criminal Opioid and Darknet Enforcement (JCODE) team, joined Europol yesterday to announce the results of Operation TorNado, which is a coordinated, multi‑agency and international law enforcement effort targeting criminal enterprises that use Dark Web markets to traffic fentanyl, opioids, and other illicit drugs.