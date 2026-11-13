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Campbell County Mother Says Football Players Hazed Autistic Son, Only Two Suspended From Team
By Jared Bishop,7 days ago
A Campbell County mother says her 16-year-old autistic son Matthew was bullied and hazed by members of the Campbell County High School football team, in an incident she says she learned about on Nov. 8, when the school contacted her. Kayla Gross alleges that one student exposed himself to Matthew and pulled down his pants, and that four other students participated in the hazing.
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