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Florida State basketball vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: Preview, how to watch, game thread
By Seminole Uprising,7 days ago
Coming off its first loss of the season, Florida State men’s hoops (2-1) face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (2-1) in a “get-right” game after Tuesday’s defeat to Florida. In that rivalry matchup, the Seminoles hung tough against the #1 team in the country, but ultimately, UF’s rebounding advantage (41-29) and FSU’s inability to knock down threes (4-21) snuck the Seminoles. However, even though head coach Luke Loucks said he does not believe in moral victories, seeing the fight and physicality against the Gators inspires confidence in what FSU can do against worse competition.