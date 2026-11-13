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HATER FRIDAY: The Media’s Normalization of Ethnonationalism and the ‘Enemy Within’
7 days ago
The “blue tsunami” of the 2026 midterm elections brought with it an additional wave of historic firsts for American politics. Keisha Lance Bottoms (D-Ga.) made history as the first black woman elected as a state’s governor; Abdul El-Sayed (D-Mich.) is the first Muslim to be elected senator; Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) is the first openly gay man to be elected senator; Gina Hinojosa (D-Texas) is the first Latina to be elected governor of Texas and there are many more.